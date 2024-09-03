Karimganj Police Seize ₹30 Crore Worth of Yaba Tablets, Arrest Three in Major Drug Bust

Silchar: Based on a secret tip off, the Karimganj police on Sunday night seized huge quantity of Yaba tablets from a car and arrested three persons including the driver of the vehicle. Police Superintendent Partha Pratim Das led the team that launched a search operation following the secret information and they recovered one lakh Yaba tablets from the car at Jalalpur. The banned narcotics were kept in a secret chamber on the upper side of the right tyre.

The arrested persons were Ashraf Ali, Abdul Hannan and Pradip Das. All of them belonged to Katigorah. Price of the seized item would not be less than Rs 30 crore, a police source claimed. SP Das said, the consignment was being smuggled into Assam from Mizoram.

