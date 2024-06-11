Assam: Cattle Theft Rattles Samar Dalani, Residents Urge Authorities to Tackle Rising Cow Smuggling Menace

JAMUGURIHAT: A total of two cattle heads of one Manbir Biswakarma, a resident of Lakhangarh, Samar Dalani under Sootea police station were stolen on Sunday night from his cowshed. The house’s owner reportedly examined his cowshed at about 11:30 p.m. and discovered that the animals were secure. But after some time he found his cowshed empty and the two cows had been stolen. He immediately informed the local VDP secretary and Sootea police as well.

It is pertinent to mention here that the cases of cow smuggling is on the rise at Naduar area. Sonitpur police in association with Jamuguri police had busted a gang of cow smugglers from the Western part of Jamugurihat a month ago. Doubtful and speedy vehicles used to move suspiciously in the villages at night. The local residents have made a humble appeal to the local civil administration and police administration to address the issue as early as possible. Many villages have started patrolling at night to protect their villages.

