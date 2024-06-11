Assam: District Development Committee meet held in Golaghat district

GOLAGHAT: A meeting of the District Development Committee was held at the conference hall of the District Commissioner recently. In this meeting the officials of various departments of Golaghat district presented the details of the development of their department to the District Commissioner Dr. P. Uday Praveen. In the meeting, the Commissioner took stock of the progress of various projects going on in public health technical, public works department, pharmacy, veterinary, animal husbandry, textiles, agriculture department, social welfare department, women child protection department, tax department, economic statistics department, labour department etc. and advised them to carry forward the works within the stipulated time frame.

In this meeting, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Parag Kumar Kakati, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Bokakhat Simi Karan, Dhansiri Sub-Divisional Magistrate Shreya Singhal, Additional Commissioner Nandita Baruah, Amritprabha Das, Wasbir Subhani, Papari Das, Assistant commissioner Anyesha Thakur, Krishnapita Baruah and other departmental officers were present.

Also Read: Golaghat DC Dr P Uday Pravin Inspects Under-Construction Dhodar Ali Amid Complaints of Slow Progress

Also Watch: