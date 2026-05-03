Assam: Cattle theft surge sparks panic in Digboi’s Balijan

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: A sharp rise in cattle theft incidents in Balijan, under Digboi Police Station, has triggered panic among residents, who allege that criminal elements are operating with growing impunity amid inadequate ground-level vigilance.

In a latest development, a pregnant cow was stolen on the night of May 1 from a brick-enclosed cowshed within the residential compound of local resident Gopal Chandra Das. The theft involved breaking into a secured structure, indicating a high degree of planning and execution by the perpetrators.

The stolen cow, a valuable milch animal, is suspected to have been transported using a vehicle or concealed in nearby forest areas. The incident has further deepened anxiety among villagers, many of whom rely heavily on livestock for their livelihood.

Locals assert that such thefts are no longer sporadic but have assumed a disturbing pattern, with cattle and goats reportedly going missing almost daily across the Balijan area. The repeated incidents have led to strong suspicions of an organized theft network operating in and around the region.

Residents have expressed serious concern over what they describe as a lack of effective preventive measures. They have called upon the police under Digboi Police Station, along with village defence parties, to immediately intensify night patrolling, enhance surveillance, and take firm action to dismantle the alleged network.

The complainant has indicated that an FIR will be lodged shortly and has assured full cooperation with the investigation. Villagers have also urged authorities to treat the matter with urgency, warning that continued inaction could embolden criminal activities further.

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