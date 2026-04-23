Four Youths Sent to Judicial Custody in Sivasagar Cattle Theft Case

SIVASAGAR — A court has remanded four youths to judicial custody following their arrest in connection with a cattle theft case in Sivasagar, after a late-night joint operation by police and Village Defence Party (VDP) personnel intercepted them in the Konwerpur area on April 19.

The arrested individuals — Samad Ali, Samir Ali, Akib Ali, and Riku Ali, all residents of Riria village — were travelling in a red Santro car bearing registration number AS23F1975 when they were stopped by a patrol team from Sadar police station assisted by VDP members.

Following a daylong interrogation, all four were formally arrested under Case No. 65/2026 on suspicion of involvement in prior cattle theft incidents. They were produced before the court on Tuesday, which subsequently remanded them to jail custody.

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