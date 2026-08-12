Assam: Cattle transported by boat flying BJP flag; boatman arrested in Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A case involving the alleged transportation of several cattle through the Brahmaputra river on a boat flying a BJP flag has created a stir in the Barkhetri area of Nalbari district. The incident reportedly took place on August 5 near Doulashal Roumari, close to Mukalmua. According to the complaint, several cattle were being transported on a boat through the Brahmaputra, while a BJP flag was seen flying on the boat. Following the incident, Raju Deka, President of the West Barkhetri Dharmapur Mandal BJP, lodged a written FIR at the Doulashal police outpost on August 6. Acting on the basis of the FIR, Doulashal Police launched an investigation and subsequently arrested the boatman allegedly involved in the incident. The arrested person has been identified as Kalu Molla, a resident of Chenari Char, Balatari village, under Tarabari police station in Barpeta district.

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