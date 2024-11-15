Mizoram CM Lalduhoma And DoNER Minister Scindia Holds Review Meeting On State Projects

AIZAWL: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma and DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia held a review meeting yesterday at the Planning & Programme Implementation Conference Hall to evaluate the status of development projects in Mizoram under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).

CM Lalduhoma revealed about a personal relation with Scindia, recalling a longstanding friendship shared with his late father and former Union Minister Madhavrao Scindia.

The Mizoram CM underscored the support that DoNER has provided to Mizoram and lauded the ministry's dedication towards the state's development.