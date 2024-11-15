Mizoram CM Lalduhoma And DoNER Minister Scindia Holds Review Meeting On State Projects

AIZAWL: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma and DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia held a review meeting yesterday at the Planning & Programme Implementation Conference Hall to evaluate the status of development projects in Mizoram under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).
CM Lalduhoma revealed about a personal relation with Scindia, recalling a longstanding friendship shared with his late father and former Union Minister Madhavrao Scindia.
The Mizoram CM underscored the support that DoNER has provided to Mizoram and lauded the ministry's dedication towards the state's development.
“Our productive meeting with DoNER today reflects their commitment to Mizoram’s future. I am optimistic about positive developments for the state,” said Lalduhoma, adding that he provided updates regarding the current project challenges and new needs for the state.
Scindia conveyed his deep respect for the Chief Minister’s leadership and also emphasized his family's bond with Mizoram, expressing a strong commitment to boosting Mizoram’s infrastructure and economic growth.
