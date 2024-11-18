Assam: CBI Raids Fake Financial Institution at Melachakar in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a raid at the office of a fake financial institution, Lakhimi Savings and Lending Cooperative Society Limited, located at Melachakar, Sivasagar, on Saturday. The investigative team seized several crucial documents during the operation.

According to allegations, the institution, run by a couple named Abhijit Gogoi and Jitamoni Gogoi, stopped returning deposits to its customers in February this year, leading to public outrage. In response to multiple complaints from affected customers, tensions escalated at the office of the cooperative society in February. Subsequently, a case was registered at the Sivasagar Sadar Police Station under case number 113/24.

Acting on the complaints, the Sivasagar police arrested Abhijit Gogoi, Jitamoni Gogoi, and the institution’s cashier, Biki Ghosh. All three accused are currently in Sivasagar district jail.

According to reports, the accused allegedly embezzled over Rs. 20 crore from more than 2,000 customers. Initially, they returned deposits to customers as promised, but from February onwards, not only were the due interests withheld, but customers were also unable to retrieve their principal deposits. The fraudulent institution reportedly employed around 200 agents.

