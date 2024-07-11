Assam Floods: Death Toll Climbs to 84 as 5 More Lives Lost

GUWAHATI: In the last 24 hours, floods in Assam have claimed at least five lives, including a child's, bringing the total number of deaths to 84. This information was shared by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday.

One person drowned in Dhubri, but this death was not related to the floods. However, four other people died due to the floods in Dibrugarh, South Salmara, Dhemaji, and Cachar.

The report states that no rivers are currently flowing above the highest flood level, suggesting that water levels have gone down somewhat.