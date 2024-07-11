Assam Floods: Death Toll Climbs to 84 as 5 More Lives Lost

GUWAHATI: In the last 24 hours, floods in Assam have claimed at least five lives, including a child's, bringing the total number of deaths to 84. This information was shared by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday.
One person drowned in Dhubri, but this death was not related to the floods. However, four other people died due to the floods in Dibrugarh, South Salmara, Dhemaji, and Cachar.
The report states that no rivers are currently flowing above the highest flood level, suggesting that water levels have gone down somewhat.
However, the Brahmaputra River at Nimatighat, Tezpur, Guwahati, and Dhubri, the Burhidihing River at Chenimari, the Disang River at Nanglamuraghat, and the Kushiyara River at Karimganj are still above the danger level.
The latest report shows that floods are still affecting 2,580 villages in 86 revenue circles across 27 districts in Assam. Additionally, 39,898.92 hectares of crops are still underwater, leading to agricultural losses.
Furthermore, 45,620 people, including 10,928 children, are still affected by the floods and are staying in 209 relief camps throughout the state.
On the other hand, the districts of Udalguri and Tinsukia in Assam are affected by erosion caused by the floods. However, no lives have been lost due to erosion in the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, authorities at Kaziranga National Park reported that the number of animal deaths due to severe flooding has risen to 163, while 135 animals have been rescued so far.
Earlier, at least 300 residents of Rukminigaon in Guwahati gathered on the street on Wednesday, July 10, to protest the ongoing flooding issues in their area.
The demonstration showed their frustration with the frequent waterlogging problems that have significantly disrupted their daily lives.
The protesters called on the municipal authorities to take immediate action to address the flooding and implement long-term solutions to prevent it from happening again.
