Assam: CBSE Disaffiliates, Downgrade 2 Assam Schools Among 20 Across Country

GUWAHATI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has ended its affiliation with and lowered the status of 20 institutions across country, including two schools from Assam.

According to the list, Sai RNS Academy in Dispur, Guwahati, has lost it affiliation and Sreeram Academy in Barpeta district has been downgraded.

These schools were discovered to be involved in fraudulent activities, including enrolling fake students, admitting ineligible candidates, and not keeping proper records.

The official CBSE notification read, “Pursuant to the surprise inspection conducted in CBSE schools across the country to check whether the schools are running as per the provisions and norms contained in Affiliation and Examination Bye-laws, it was found that some schools were committing various malpractices of presenting dummy students, ineligible candidates and not maintained records properly.”