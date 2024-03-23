Assam: CBSE Disaffiliates, Downgrade 2 Assam Schools Among 20 Across Country

GUWAHATI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has ended its affiliation with and lowered the status of 20 institutions across country, including two schools from Assam.
According to the list, Sai RNS Academy in Dispur, Guwahati, has lost it affiliation and Sreeram Academy in Barpeta district has been downgraded.
These schools were discovered to be involved in fraudulent activities, including enrolling fake students, admitting ineligible candidates, and not keeping proper records.
The official CBSE notification read, “Pursuant to the surprise inspection conducted in CBSE schools across the country to check whether the schools are running as per the provisions and norms contained in Affiliation and Examination Bye-laws, it was found that some schools were committing various malpractices of presenting dummy students, ineligible candidates and not maintained records properly.”
Secretary of CBSE, Himanshu Gupta, said that after a detailed investigation, it was determined that 20 schools which have been involved in malpractices will lose their affiliation and three schools will be downgraded.
Five of the schools losing their affiliation are located in Delhi, three in Uttar Pradesh, and two each in Kerala, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra.
Additionally, one school each from Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Assam, and Madhya Pradesh are also being disaffiliated.
The schools facing downgraded affiliations are in Delhi, Punjab and Assam.
As per reports, many students, preparing for engineering and medical entrance exams choose to enroll in dummy schools. This allows them to concentrate fully on preparing for the competitive exams without attending regular classes.
Candidates also opt for dummy schools because of the state-wise quota system in medical and engineering institutes.
The record number of suicides among competitive exam aspirants in Kota, Rajasthan, last year has raised concerns among experts about the use of ‘dummy schools’.
They warn that students who avoid regular schools from an early age may face challenges in their overall personality development and growth.
