Assam: CBSE Joint Secretary LL Meena Suspended Amidst Legal Controversy

GUWAHATI: The order was issued by the Chairperson, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Nidhi Chibber, on March 18, suspending Lakhan Lal Meena, the Joint Secretary (Adhoc) and Regional Officer at CBSE, Guwahati. The punishment began immediately, and this was based on a directive that disciplinary proceedings against Meena were under consideration.

While the CBSE notification did not specify the reason for disciplinary action, it is taken that Meena's involvement in a legal battle regarding dowry harassment and assault may be behind this. It will soon turn out that Lakhan Meena had been an FIR, Lodged by Ramchandra Nath Sahu Mishra in Dhumanganj police station of Allahabad City district against Meena under sections 11, 12, 146, 163, and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Dowry Prohibition (DP) Act. In the course of the investigation into the case, the state government had filed a charge sheet against Meena, and later the case was brought to the court.

However, the matter took a different turn, and there was complications due to the lack of updated information regarding the order of the High Court in the lower courts. Consequently, the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) of Allahabad issued a non-bailable warrant against Meena and summoned him to appear before the court on February 2, 2024.

The legal situation complexified after the case was elevated to the Supreme Court from the High Court. After hearing arguments from both sides and considering the High Court's query, the Supreme Court has reserved its decision, leaving the matter pending.

The suspension of Meena from his post in CBSE comes at a time of this legal battle, although the CBSE notification does not specify the reason for disciplinary action. However, the CBSE order clearly shows that Meena's involvement in the ongoing legal battle has caused grave concerns that led to the board taking disciplinary action against him. During the suspension period, the order directed that Meena should not leave the headquarters of CBSE in Delhi until permitted by the Competent Authority.

The rolling of events has further exposed how legal litigations percolate through one's personal and professional positions and how one needs to blend transparency and accountability between the two.