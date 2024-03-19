Meghalaya: Illegal Sugar Export Racket Unveiled in Meghalaya; Allegations of Corruption and Syndicate Involvement

The rest of the complaint details how the spoils are distributed among them, including the local MLA getting Rs. 10,000 from small vehicles and Rs. 20,000 from large ones; the superintendent of customs gets Rs. 4,000 from small vehicles and Rs. 8,000 from large ones; the superintendent of police gets Rs. 4,000, and the deputy commissioner gets Rs. 8,000. This type of corrupt web within the system involves other officers. Sohtun contends that this syndicate works with absolute impunity and devastating repercussions on the national exchequer and inflation, which puts pressure on the general public. It takes undeniable form considering the organized nature of the racket; only transported vehicles with the endorsement of the syndicate are allowed to participate in illicit trade. Besides, there are reports that efforts made by outsiders to smuggle sugar are countered, showing the extent of command and influence by the syndicate in high places.