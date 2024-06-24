Assam: CDPO Caught Accepting Bribe in Tinsukia; Vigilance Directorate Acts Swiftly

GUWAHATI: In significant crackdown on corruption the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in Assam has apprehended Anupama Gohain. She is the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) of Makum in Tinsukia district. Gohain was caught red-handed accepting bribe. This happened in her office on Monday. This information comes from officials familiar with the operation.

The anti-corruption agency acted swiftly after receiving formal complaint alleging Gohain had solicited money to facilitate the release of house rent funds. This was for an Anganwadi center. Acting promptly on this information officials set up meticulously planned operation and managed to ensnare the accused.

"Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Anupama Gohain. She is Child Development Project Officer. This happened after she accepted bribe from the complainant in her office. This was at Makum. This was for release of house rent. This was of Anganwadi centre.", the Directorate's official handle posted on social media.

The operation culminated in Gohain being apprehended while accepting bribe. This marked critical step in combating corruption within administrative ranks. The Vigilance Directorate emphasized that such misconduct would not be tolerated. They underscored their commitment to upholding integrity and accountability in public service.

Anupama Gohain's arrest has been processed in accordance with legal provisions. This was confirmed by officials handling the case. The swift and decisive action sends a clear message about the government's determination. To root out corruption. They aim to ensure transparency in governance.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption has been actively pursuing cases of corruption across various sectors. They aim to safeguard public resources and maintain public trust. This latest incident underscores vigilance required to preserve ethical standards, particularly within governmental institutions tasked with social welfare responsibilities.

Authorities have urged citizens to continue reporting instances of corruption without fear. They assure such complaints will be investigated promptly and impartially. The case of Anupama Gohain serves as reminder of consequences of betraying public trust and the stringent measures in place to hold accountable those involved in corrupt practices. As legal proceedings against Gohain progress Vigilance Directorate remains steadfast in its mission to uphold rule of law and ensure that public officials operate with integrity and dedication to public service.