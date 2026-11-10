Assam Celebrates ‘Orunodoi Day’ with Direct Cash Transfers to 37 Lakh Women

Guwahati: The Assam Government today celebrated Orunodoi Day by executing one of its largest social welfare rollouts, transferring monthly financial assistance directly into the bank accounts of 37 lakh women heads of households across the state.

The massive payout marks a significant milestone for the revamped Orunodoi 3.0 scheme, solidifying the government’s focus on gender-led economic empowerment and poverty alleviation.

The flagship program, initially launched in 2020, provides a reliable safety net for low-income families via an automated Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. Under the modern guidelines of the 3.0 phase, eligible beneficiaries receive a base baseline income of ₹1,250 per month, aimed at subsidising critical household expenditures like nutritional needs, medicines, and electricity.

Reaffirming the state's long-term vision, the Chief Minister’s Office declared on X, "The initiative reaffirms the Government’s commitment to empowering women financially and enabling families to move towards greater self-reliance." Officials highlighted that anchoring the financial assistance to the female matriarchs dramatically improves domestic financial stability and provides immediate security during economic pressures.

To ensure complete transparency and eliminate duplicate entries, the state government has successfully integrated a mandatory Aadhaar-linked payment structure for this phase.

Moreover, eligibility under the revised framework has been tightly aligned with the National Food Security Act (NFSA) registration parameters to accurately pinpoint vulnerable populations.

Special provisions have also been deployed dynamically throughout the fiscal cycle, including additional cash stipends distributed to beneficiaries residing in heavily flood-affected districts like Sivasagar and Jorhat to support localized recovery efforts.

With over 37 lakh households now securely brought under the state's financial umbrella, the Orunodoi scheme is set to scale up its social impact, giving millions of women the foundational financial agency to steer their families toward structural self-reliance.