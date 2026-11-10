Massive Late-Night Fire Guts Plastic Drum Warehouse in North Guwahati Amid Diwali Celebrations

Guwahati: A devastating fire broke out late Monday night at a warehouse in Rudreswar, North Guwahati, casting a dark shadow over the ongoing festive spirits. The facility, which primarily stored plastic drums, was completely gutted by the sudden blaze, triggering immense panic across the residential neighborhood.

According to local reports, the incident took place on the residential premises of Tapan Bora. The fire quickly grew out of control due to the highly flammable nature of the plastic materials stockpiled inside. The inferno rapidly spread, causing extensive structural damage to the primary warehouse and severely scorching an adjacent residential home.

Local witnesses stated that the area was actively celebrating the second day of Diwali when the incident occurred. “People were bursting fireworks in the vicinity when we suddenly heard a small explosion, followed by massive orange flames rising from the facility,” a local resident recounted. “We suspect a stray firecracker entered the open structure and sparked the fire.”

Upon noticing the sudden engulfment, community members immediately alerted the fire department. Multiple fire tenders rushed to the spot. Firefighters, alongside proactive residents, engaged in a frantic joint rescue operation to prevent the flames from spreading further into the dense locality. After hours of rigorous effort, the fire was successfully brought under control.

While a formal property loss assessment by the local administration is underway, local representatives estimate the damages to extend to multiple lakhs of rupees. Fortunately, authorities have confirmed that no casualties or injuries occurred in the incident.

Official verification regarding the definitive trigger of the blaze remains pending.