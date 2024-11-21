Assam Celebrates Unveiling Of Lachit Borphukan Statue In Jamugurihat

GUWAHATI: In a colourful procession filled with excitement and passion, a magnificient eight-foot-tall statue of the renowned Ahom general Lachit Borphukan, weighing five quintals, was carried from Sootea to Jamugurihat.

Following customary and auspicious ceremonies, the statue, created by famed sculptor Manjit Hazarika, was placed in front of Kanyaka Marketing Society at Shantipur in Jamugurihat on Lachit Divas.

Neeraj Nishim Hazarika, a young entrepreneur, led the enormous endeavour. Participants wore traditional Assamese clothing, and the parade included adorned cars, elephants, and floral arrangements. A large throng attended the installation event, which was presided over by Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika.