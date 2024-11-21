Assam Celebrates Unveiling Of Lachit Borphukan Statue In Jamugurihat

GUWAHATI: In a colourful procession filled with excitement and passion, a magnificient eight-foot-tall statue of the renowned Ahom general Lachit Borphukan, weighing five quintals, was carried from Sootea to Jamugurihat.
Following customary and auspicious ceremonies, the statue, created by famed sculptor Manjit Hazarika, was placed in front of Kanyaka Marketing Society at Shantipur in Jamugurihat on Lachit Divas.
Neeraj Nishim Hazarika, a young entrepreneur, led the enormous endeavour. Participants wore traditional Assamese clothing, and the parade included adorned cars, elephants, and floral arrangements. A large throng attended the installation event, which was presided over by Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika.
The entrepreneur’s commitment was commended by MLA Hazarika, who also highlighted Lachit Borphukan’s bravery and patriotism as examples of Assamese bravery. The sense of togetherness and pride in Assamese ancestry is personified by Lachit Borphukan, who is renowned for leading the Ahom Army to victory against the Mughal forces in the Battle of Saraighat in 1671.
It was previously reported that on November 23 and 24, the Lachit Sena will celebrate the organization’s founding day and the birth anniversary of the legendary Ahom general at the Gitanagar High School playground in Guwahati.
In honour of Lachit Borphukan’s triumph, the event’s high point will be a special boat parade from Kajoli Chaki to Saraighat on the Brahmaputra at 9am. An environmental cleanup campaign will launch the program on November 23.
The central general meeting, which will be opened by Lachit Sena advisor Amrit Kumar Chetia at 2:00 pm, will be followed by literary and sports events at noon. At 7 p.m., the customary Ban Phi ceremony will mark the end of the day.
ALSO READ: Assam: Minor Boy Found Dead At Boko's Observation Home Under Mysterious Condition
ALSO WATCH: