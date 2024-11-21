Assam: Minor Boy Found Dead At Boko's Observation Home Under Mysterious Condition

GUWAHATI: A 13-year-old boy residing in an observation home in Bongaon, Boko, tragically died on November 19 under mysterious circumstances. The incident has raised concerns regarding the conditions and safety of children in such facilities.
Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death to determine the cause and ensure accountability for the well-being of children in care. The deceased was a resident of Sijubari Natbama in Dispur.
The minor who was admitted to the observation home on November 8 by the Paltan Bazar Police, was accused of theft under the influence of drugs. Additionally, reports indicate that visible injuries were present on one of his hand. The circumstances surrounding his admission and subsequent condition are currently under investigation by the authorities.
The boy was temporarily hospitalized at Guwahati Medical College (GMCH) on November 18, but was discharged and returned to the observation home same night. The following day, November 19, his father visited him to check his condition.
Tragically, the child passed away shortly after his father departed. Medical personnel at Bamunigaon Model Hospital pronounced the boy dead upon arrival. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, with Boko Police conducting inquires at the observation home.
The investigation aims to uncover the details leading to this heartbreaking incident and determine any necessary actions.
