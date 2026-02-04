Assam Celebrates World Wetlands Day to Promote Conservation

CORRESPONDENTS

BOKAKHAT: The World Wetlands Day was observed on Tuesday with various programmes in the Bagori range of Kaziranga National Park. The day aims to raise awareness about the conservation of wetlands and wildlife and to highlight their importance in maintaining ecological balance. As part of the programme, an awareness meeting was organized at the Bagori forest range office premises, where forest officials, environmental activists, teachers, students, and local villagers participated. The speakers discussed the significance of wetlands, biodiversity conservation, and the urgent need to protect natural habitats from degradation. Experts pointed out that wetlands played a crucial role in sustaining wildlife, preventing floods, recharging groundwater, and supporting the livelihoods of local communities. They stressed that indiscriminate human activities, encroachment, and pollution posed serious threats to these fragile ecosystems. Students from nearby schools also took part in the programme, where they were made aware of the importance of wetlands through discussions and interactions. The speakers encouraged the younger generation to actively participate in conservation efforts and adopt environmentally responsible behaviour in their daily lives. The programme concluded with a call to protect wetlands for future generations and to strengthen collective efforts towards environmental conservation.

DEMOW: The World Wetlands Day was celebrated in association with Kaziranga Wildlife Society, Panidihing Environmental Protection Committee, and Sivasagar Forest Department near Panidihing Bird Sanctuary on Monday. On the occasion, a drawing competition was organized at Sorogua Forest Beat Office premises among the students on the topic of environment. An awareness meeting was also organized. In the meeting, a discussion was held among the environment lovers of the Sorogua area with Alok Sharma, President of Kaziranga Wildlife Society, Mubina Akhtar, Working President, Karuna Sharma, Secretary, and Swota Nicha Phukan, Sivasagar Forest Department Ranger, on the conservation of reservoirs, one of the most important parts of nature, and raising awareness among the public about its importance.

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The World Wetland Day was observed on February 2 in Biswanath Wildlife Division under Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in the three ranges, namely Central, Eastern, and Western Ranges. At Central Range, people assembled at Lahorijan Anti-Poaching Camp (APC) where talks on wetland and floodplain ecology were delivered by experts of the Forest Department and TSAFI Ritu Paban Borah, DFO, BWLD, Nayan Jyoti Gogoi, RFO, Central Range, along with Sushmita Kar and Upamanyu Chakraborty. The programme included field visits to Kalidubi and other beels. At Eastern Range (Gamiri), the AWRRO team, wildlife photographers, and forest officials gathered at Gamiri HS School to conduct interactive sessions with school students, art and sports activities, and jeep safaris to Mahabahu APC and other wetland areas to showcase wildlife and conservation efforts. At the Western Range, Utpal Bora, RFO, Western Range, and his team assembled at Panpur APC to have an interactive session between forest officials and curious school children followed by a safari to the Sildubi APC to learn about the significance of wetlands and wildlife.

NAGAON: The Wildlife Division observed World Wetlands Day 2026 on 2 February with a series of awareness and outreach programmes aimed at promoting the conservation of wetlands and recognising the role of traditional knowledge in sustaining these vital ecosystems. The programme was organised at the Saraihagi Anti-Poaching Camp and Sunchahar Tongia village, located in the fringe areas of Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary. The day-long programme commenced in the morning at Saraihagi APC with the arrival of around 35 students from nearby fringe villages. An interactive orientation session titled "Wetlands and Birds of Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary" was conducted, focusing on the ecological importance of wetlands, their biodiversity values, and their role in sustaining wildlife and local livelihoods. The session was led by the Divisional Forest Officer, Nagaon Wildlife Division, along with Neeraj Bora, Assistant Professor, Nagaon Girls' College. In the afternoon, the programme continued at the Sunchahar Tongia Village LP School campus. The main event featured expert talks and interactive activities aligned with the global theme of World Wetlands Day 2026, "Wetlands and Traditional Knowledge: Celebrating Cultural Heritage." A nature quiz on wetlands and wildlife was organised to encourage student participation and environmental learning, and was conducted by Arif Hussain of Aaranyak.

Also Read: UN Brahma Soldier of Humanity Award Presented to Bhutan’s Queen Mother at Bodoland University