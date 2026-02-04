UN Brahma Soldier of Humanity Award Presented to Bhutan’s Queen Mother at Bodoland University

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Upendra Nath Brahma Trust (UNBT) in association with the ABSU presented the 22nd UN Brahma Soldier of Humanity Award 2025 to Gyalyum Ashi Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck, Queen Mother of the Kingdom of Bhutan, at an award ceremony held Jwhwlao Nileswar Brahma Auditorium, Bodoland University, in Kokrajhar on Tuesday. The award carries a cash prize of 2,00,000, and citation. It was given to the queen mother in recognition of her outstanding and lifelong humanitarian contributions. She is the second foreign national to receive this prestigious award.

The Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, who attended the award ceremony as chief guest presented a memento of Bodofa UN Brahma while the Chairman of the UN Brahma Trust, Dr Dimacha Dwibrang Mashahary, felicitated the queen mother with a traditional Aronai and bouquet. The Chief of BTC, Hagrama Mohilary, presented the Bodo traditional Serja while former CEM of BTR Pramod Boro presented a memento of Assam's pride, rhino.

In his keynote address, the President of the ABSU, Dipen Boro, said that Wangmo Wangchuck was internationally revered for her compassionate leadership and tireless work for the upliftment of vulnerable communities. As the founding president of the Tarayana Foundation, she has pioneered holistic rural development initiatives across the remotest regions of Bhutan, focusing on poverty alleviation, women's empowerment, education, healthcare, and cultural preservation, he said, adding that a distinguished author and patron of the arts, Wangchuck had also played a pivotal role in nurturing Bhutan's literary and cultural landscape.

BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary hoped that the award would strengthen relationships between Bhutan and India, which share a long border. Former CEM of BTR Pramod Boro said that Bhutan and Bodoland in Assam had been living peacefully over the centuries.

Queen Mother of Bhutan Dorji Wangmo Wangchuk said that she was extremely happy and honoured to receive the UN Brahma Soldier of Humanity Award. She noted that Bodofa's philosophy aligned with Bhutan's efforts to uplift its people and that the Royal Government of Bhutan had been working with the Tarayana Foundation for sustainable development. She accepted the award as an inspiration and gift of humanity, appreciating the strong relationship between Bhutan and India.

Chief guest of the function Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya stated that the award was a tribute to Bodofa's non-violent struggle for dignity and self-respect and praised the conferring of the award to the queen mother of Bhutan.

Earlier, the queen mother visited the stalls in front of the auditorium displaying 21 GI-tagged Bodo products. She was warmly welcomed with traditional Bagurumba dance.

