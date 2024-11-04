Assam: Celebration of Bhaxa Gaurav Week Inaugurated at District Library Auditorium, Dhubri

A correspondent

DHUBRI: Dhubri district administration organized the inaugural ceremony of Bhaxa Gaurav (Language Glory) Week at the District Library Auditorium.

Assam Minister of Handloom, Textiles, and BTR Welfare, Urkhao Gowra Brahma graced the occasion as the chief guest. Minister in his speech highlighted the significance of Assamese language and its struggle for recognition. He mentioned that Assamese is one of the 22 recognised languages in India and praised the efforts of the Asom Sahitya Sabha and Asom Prakashan Parishad in achieving classical language status.

Brahma also mentioned Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s initiatives to promote Assamese language and literature.

He congratulated the people of Assam on this occasion and expressed his pride in the language.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony, Dhubri District Commissioner, Dibakar Nath, spoke at length about the importance of Assamese language and literature.

He quoted the famous lines by Mitradeb Mahantadeb, “Chir Cheneki Mor Bhasha Janoni” (My language is forever dear to me). The event honoured 15 eminent writers and researchers who contributed to Assamese language and literature with citation and traditional phulam gamosas. The event was attended by various dignitaries, writers, and students.

