Assam: CEM Pramod Boro Initiates Special Programme ‘Janatar Darbar’ in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: To build a closer relationship between the general public and the Bodoland Territorial Council administration, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Boro has initiated a special programme called ‘Janatar Darbar’. Under this programme, Boro personally visited various areas within the BTC to hold discussions with different groups, organizations and local residents. Through these meetings, the BTC Chief has become aware of their grievances, demands and has taken necessary actions to address their requests and concerns.

As part of the initiation of ‘Janatar Darbar’ held recently in the Bodoland Guest House located at Bhergaon in Udalguri district, CEM Pramod Boro listened to the people’s requests, grievances and complaints. He was accompanied by BTC EMs Daobaisa Boro and Wilson Hasda, MCLA Dilip Kumar Boro and MCLA Madhav Chandra Chhetri. From 10 pm to 1:30 am, various groups, village committees, clubs, and leaders of religious institutions presented their concerns and steps were taken to address them.

After the Janatar Darbar programme on September 3 at Gossaigaon Circuit House, BTC chief Promod Boro attended another ‘Janatar Darbar’ on September 4 at the Forest department’s inspection bungalow at Runikhata in Chirang district. He was supported by MP Joyanta Basumatary, BTC EM Ranjit Basumatary, MCLA Saikhong Basumatary and MCLA Madhav Chandra Chhetri. The session lasted until around 1 am. He spoke to the local people about their problems and shortcomings in Runikhata. Additionally, he visited an older patient who had been paralysed, heard about his medical background, and gave him assurances about continuing therapy.

Local residents and organizations expressed satisfaction with the opportunity to meet directly with the BTC chief in their respective areas and see their issues being addressed. They have requested that the process of addressing issues continue through such ‘Janatar Darbars.’ This initiative, aimed at building a progressive BTC, has generated enthusiasm among the public, with calls for similar programmes to be organized across all BTC regions regularly.

