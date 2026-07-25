Assam: Census 2027 officials and staff in Nalbari barred from leaves

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Officials and employees engaged in the ongoing Census 2027 duties in Nalbari district will not be permitted to take casual leave, earned leave, or leave for childcare, according to an order issued by Nalbari District Commissioner Nibedan Das Patowary. The directive applies to master trainers, field trainers, enumerators, supervisors, staff, and reserve personnel deployed for Census-related duties. However, in unavoidable circumstances, prior permission must be obtained from the district commissioner.

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