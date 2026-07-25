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Assam: Census 2027 officials and staff in Nalbari barred from leaves

Officials and employees engaged in the ongoing Census 2027 duties in Nalbari district will not be permitted to take casual leave, earned leave, or leave for childcare, according to an order issued by Nalbari District Commissioner Nibedan Das Patowary.
Census 2027
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A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Officials and employees engaged in the ongoing Census 2027 duties in Nalbari district will not be permitted to take casual leave, earned leave, or leave for childcare, according to an order issued by Nalbari District Commissioner Nibedan Das Patowary. The directive applies to master trainers, field trainers, enumerators, supervisors, staff, and reserve personnel deployed for Census-related duties. However, in unavoidable circumstances, prior permission must be obtained from the district commissioner.

Also Read: Phase-I Training for Houselisting and Housing Census Kicks Off in Guwahati for Census 2027

Census 2027
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