Assam: Centenary celebration of Chandrakanta Handique Bhawan of AXX on Dec 2

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Preparations are underway for the grand centenary celebration of the historic Chandrakanta Handique Bhawan of the Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX), to be held on December 2 and December 3. The two-day programme will be hosted at the Jorhat District Library premises and the Freedom Fighter Sri Sri Pitambar Dev Goswami Auditorium, featuring a series of cultural and literary events.

In a press release, Principal Secretary of AXX, Debojit Bora, informed that the centenary of the Sabha's regular journal Patrika would also be celebrated with great enthusiasm. A special discussion titled 'Axam Xahitya Xabhar Patrikar: Esho Bosor' (One Hundred Years of the AXX Journal) is scheduled for 10 am on December 3. Xabha President Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami will chair the session and the programme inaugurated by Dr Anil Saikia, retired Principal of Moran College and noted researcher. Dr Pallabi Deka Buzarbaruah of Dibrugarh University, retired Vice-Principal of Sipajhar College Dr Ram Chandra Deka, and Dr Jyotishman Das of Tezpur University will join as panelists.

To mark the centenary spirit, a grand Xamannay Sobhajatra (procession of integration) will be held at 10 am on December 2 with participation from 14 ethnic literary bodies of Assam. Among the participants will be Dr Surath Narzary (Bodo Xahitya Xabha), Dr Saranan Deuri (Deuri Sahitya Sabha), Harinarayan Pegu (Mising Agom Kebang), Kamsing Hanse (Karbi Lammet Amei), Dr Chintamani Sharma (Axom Nepali Xahitya Xabha), Harsing Kholar (Tiwa Mathanlai Tokhrar), Ramesh Thaosen (Dimasa Xahitya Xabha), Sonbar Barua (Sarania Kachari Xahitya Xabha), Mohan Sonowal (Sonowal Kachari Xahitya Xabha), Dilos Laxindra Singh (Nikhil Bishnupriya Manipuri Xahitya Parishad), Khagen Das (Bangla Xahitya Xabha), Sanjay Kumar Tanti (Axam Tea Tribes Xahitya Xabha), Tarun Kumar Gogoi (Motok Xahitya Xabha), and Robin Moran (Moran Xahitya Xabha), along with AXX President Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami.

