Assam: Central inter-ministerial team reviews flood situation in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: A five-member Central Inter-Ministerial Team deputed by the Government of India to assess the flood situation in Upper Assam visited Sivasagar district on Monday and held a detailed review meeting with district officials at the Sukafa Conference Hall in the District Commissioner's office.

The team was led by M Ramachandrudu, Joint Secretary, Disaster Management, Ministry of Home Affairs. The meeting was attended by Assam Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta and Sivasagar district's Guardian Minister Bimal Borah.

Among those present were District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, Senior Superintendent of Police Papori Chetia, along with senior officials from various departments.

Following the review meeting, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta and Guardian Minister Bimal Borah presented a detailed account of the extensive damage caused by the recent floods and outlined the ongoing rescue and relief operations.

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