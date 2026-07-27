Floods Ravage 46 Nagaon Villages, Crops and Livestock Hit but No Human Casualties

A Correspondent

Nagaon: Floodwaters continue to impact several parts of the Nagaon district, with the latest report of the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS), Assam, revealing that 46 villages under three revenue circles—Nagaon, Samaguri and Kampur—remain affected by the current wave of floods.

According to the official report generated on July 26, the worst-hit areas include 14 villages in Nagaon Revenue Circle, 13 in Samaguri and 19 in Kampur Revenue Circle.

The flood has directly affected 1,774 people in Samaguri Revenue Circle, including 878 men, 543 women and 353 children. In addition, the flood has submerged standing crops over 2,475 hectares across the district. The flood has submerged standing crops over 2,475 hectares across the district. submerged across the district. Of the total, 1,612 hectares are in Kampur, 454 hectares in Samaguri and 409 hectares in Nagaon Revenue Circle.

The disaster has also severely impacted the livestock sector. A total of 19,738 animals have been affected, comprising 12,208 large animals, 6,780 small animals and 750 poultry birds. Kampur recorded the highest number of affected livestock with 12,481 animals, followed by 6,267 in Nagaon and 990 in Samaguri.

Despite the flood situation, there have been no reports of human casualties or missing persons, and no animals have been washed away, according to the official data.

The report further stated that no relief camps or relief distribution centres have been opened so far, as there are currently no camp inmates. Likewise, there has been no reported damage to houses, roads, bridges or embankments, and no infrastructure has suffered flood-related destruction.

Under relief measures, the district administration has distributed 147.46 quintals of cattle feed (wheat bran) to support livestock owners in the affected areas.

The district administration continues to monitor the situation closely and remains prepared to initiate further relief and rehabilitation measures should the flood situation worsen.

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