Assam: Central observers visit polling stations in 77-Behali Constituency

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Amit Khatri, General Election Observer and Kamaldeep Singh, Expenditure Observer who have been appointed by the Election Commission of India for the upcoming bye-election to the 77-Behali Assembly constituency went for field visit on Monday to check the polling stations and SST arrangements. In their visit to the polling stations, the observers interacted with the sector officers, headmasters and BLOs.

