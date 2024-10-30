BTC MCLA Bijit Gwra Narzary meets Mizoram University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dibakar Chandra Deka

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: BTC MCLA Bijit Gwra Narzary recently met Prof. Dibakar Chandra Deka, the Vice Chancellor of Mizoram University and the Bodo students studying in the university.

During his visit, he took the opportunity to engage and interact with the Bodo students from various districts of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) who are pursuing higher education at the university. He met over 20 students from the districts Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur, and Udalguri of BTC who were enrolled in a range of programmes such as Master degrees, M. Phil and Ph. D. The interaction highlighted the diverse academic pursuits of the Bodo students at Mizoram University.

The students expressed their gratitude to BTC MCLA Bijit Gwra Narzary for meeting them, taking notice and interacting with them he said that the students got a chance to convey about their problems and prospects. The pupils confirmed to the MCLA that they would put in a lot of study time to achieve their goal.

