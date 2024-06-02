Assam: Centre Approves New IIM Near Guwahati, Mentored by IIM Ahmedabad

GUWAHATI: In a significant boost to higher education in Assam. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday. The Centre approved establishment of a new Indian Institute of Management (IIM) near Guwahati. The upcoming IIM will be located at Marabhita in Kamrup district. It will receive mentorship from the renowned IIM Ahmedabad.
Calling it a "special gift for people of Assam" CM Sarma emphasized. This development is important. Guwahati will now join select few cities hosting prestigious IIM. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Education Ministry also supported this initiative.
"Over the last 18 months, we presented a strong case to the Hon’ble Education Minister Shri Ji and the Education Ministry." said CM Sarma. He continued, Assam offered premier land and logistical support." Now IIM Ahmedabad will mentor upcoming IIM in Guwahati. CM Sarma tweeted about efforts and strategic planning. This approval was result of those concerted efforts and planning.
The Assam Chief Minister also highlighted efficient transformation from proposal to execution. He attributed it to "the power of Double Engine government." This term refers to synergy between state and central governments in accelerating development projects.
"This will be game-changer for Assam, making state an education hub in Eastern India and also helping fulfill our economic aspirations. I envisage these premier institutes to collaborate among themselves. Industry will unleash power of multidisciplinary education" CM Sarma added. This underscores the broader vision for educational and economic growth in region.
The official letter shared by Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed central approval based on committee report. It stated: "Based on report of committee, approval of the Hon'ble Minister of Education is conveyed for following: (i) in-principle approval of proposal for establishment of new IIM at Marabhita in Kamrup District near Guwahati. Assam. (ii) Approval that IIM Ahmedabad shall be Mentor Institute for establishment of the proposed new IIM at Kamrup."
ALSO READ:
ALSO WATCH: