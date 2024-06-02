Assam: Centre Approves New IIM Near Guwahati, Mentored by IIM Ahmedabad

The official letter shared by Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed central approval based on committee report. It stated: "Based on report of committee, approval of the Hon'ble Minister of Education is conveyed for following: (i) in-principle approval of proposal for establishment of new IIM at Marabhita in Kamrup District near Guwahati. Assam. (ii) Approval that IIM Ahmedabad shall be Mentor Institute for establishment of the proposed new IIM at Kamrup."