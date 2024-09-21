Assam: Certificates Distributed at Nagaon Polytechnic

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A programme was organized at Nagaon Polytechnic to mark the first anniversary of the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana (PMVY), launched by the Union Government on September 17, 2023, with an outlay of Rs 13,000 crore on Friday here. The scheme aims to make artisans financially independent and self-reliant. Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the occasion in Maharashtra and distributed certificates and loans to beneficiaries.

In sync with this programme, a virtual live event was organized at Nagaon Polytechnic, where several individuals who received training under the scheme were awarded certificates. The event was attended by the State Minister for Water Resources, Information, and Public Relations, Pijush Hazarika, local MLA duo Rupak Sarma and Jitu Goswami, district officials, social workers, faculty, and students of the polytechnic, and several beneficiaries of the scheme.

