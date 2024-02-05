Assam: Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana launched at BRMGM College in Doomdooma

A Correspondent

DOOMDOOMA: As a part of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship under the Government of India, an inaugural ceremony was organized on Saturday at Bir Raghab Moran Government Model (BRMGM) College to launch a project on weaving to promote handicrafts and handlooms, resulting in sustainable HB livelihood.

The programme marks the beginning of a skill certification scheme to enable a large number of Indian youths to take up industry-relevant training and was chaired by Principal Dr.Amorjit Saikia.

Dr.Pranabjyoti Deka, a noted gynaecologist and president of the governing body of the college, inaugurated the weaving station. Senior Journalist Abhijit Khatoniar graced the occasion as guest of honour, while Dr. Anjan Saikia, Associate Professor of Doomdooma College, was one of the invited guests. The invited guests, along with the principal of the college, discussed the possible avenues that could lead to jobs. The meeting also focused on the various issues of unemployment and the necessary steps to be taken to generate skill-based jobs.

The ongoing project will be coordinated by Mondira Moran, a renowned entrepreneur at Doomdooma. The project will engage sixty students for the first six months, and they will be provided with a scholarship and certificate.

The project aims to seek greater participation from the community. Today’s programme witnessed the participation of local people who are also interested in this weaving course.

The principal of the college also announced an upcoming programme of three months for hospital attendants of terminally ill patients.

The upcoming project is a dream project of the college family and aims to train youths to take care of bedridden and terminally ill patients. The programme was coordinated by Bishwajit Sonowal, Karobi Dutta, Chandan Patgiri, and Dr.Kakali Das.

