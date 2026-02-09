Assam Chah Janagosthi Jatiya Mahasabha (ACJJM) Jatiya Mahasamaroh 2026 organized

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Under the patronage of Assam Chah Janagosthi Jatiya Mahasabha (ACJJM) Sivasagar district committee and in association with the Demow regional committee, the ACJJM’s first annual Jatiya Mahasamaroh 2026 was organized at Demow Public Playground on February 8, where around 52 societies of the Tea Tribe community participated.

The programme started with a flag hoisting, followed by a massive cultural procession. An open session was organized, where the newly-formed Demow regional committee members took oath. In the programme, Prahlad Gowala, President, Boluram Kurmi, Secretary, of ACJJM Sivasagar district committee, organizing committee members, and various societies of the Tea Tribe community were present.

