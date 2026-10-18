Assam: Chakimukh Higher Secondary School bids Farewell to Renu Goala

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: After spending decades in the service of education and remaining closely associated with Chakimukh Higher Secondary School, Renu Goala, the school’s officiating principal, was accorded a warm and emotional farewell at a ceremony held on the school premises on October 16.

Goala, who began her teaching career at the same institution as a subject teacher in 1992, retired from government service on September 30. During her long association with the school, she served with dedication and eventually took charge as its officiating principal. She has also played a significant role in Assamese literature and the literature of the tea tribes.

The farewell meeting was held at the school auditorium under the presidency of Ganesh Sandikoi, a retired teacher and president of the school’s management committee. The programme began with the school song presented by students. Several speakers, including retired teachers Barun Rajowar, Rajen Rajowar, Atul Sandikoi, Sarat Saikia, Homen Baruah, Prakash Barthakur, and Pranjit Hazarika, as well as journalists Dilip Hazarika and Bipin Hazarika, Vice-Principal Jogada Mahanta and Marjina Begum, highlighted Goala’s outstanding contributions to literature and her qualities as a dedicated teacher and efficient administrator.

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