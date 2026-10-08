Assam: Demow Higher Secondary School Hosts Heartfelt Farewell for Retiring Staff

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: A farewell ceremony was organised recently at Demow Higher Secondary School to honour four retiring employees of the institution- teachers Bandana Nath, Bina Bora, and Raju Kumar Mech, and biology laboratory employee Bokul Bora.

The meeting was presided over by Anjumoni Gogoi Medhi. Dipali Dutta Saikia and Arup Dutta were the chief guests who attended the programme, while Bakul Dutta, Principal of Demow Higher Secondary School, delivered the welcome speech.

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