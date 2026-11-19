Agartala: The Tripura Information Commission issued a show-cause notice on Thursday, November 19, 2026, to Tribal Welfare Department Additional Secretary S. Prabhu over the denial of information concerning the Chakma Customary Law Act, 2022. Chief Information Commissioner Binoy Shankar Mishra has asked Prabhu to explain why a penalty of up to ₹25,000 and disciplinary proceedings should not follow.

According to the Tripura Information Commission's written order, Prabhu denied an RTI application submitted by Jagdish Rawat, Office Secretary of the Chakma Development Foundation of India (CDFI).

Rawat's application, filed on August 28, 2023, sought official communications, organisational submissions, departmental views and a certified copy of the Chakma Customary Law Act, 2022.

Prabhu rejected the request by citing the pendency of legislative proceedings. He also transferred the application to Chakma Miley Jodha, a private organisation associated with the Chakma Women's Association.

The commission found that invoking legislative privilege was unsupported and that transferring the application to a private organisation was legally unsustainable.

The commission's proceedings concern potential violations under Section 20(1) of the Right to Information Act.

The supplied case figures calculate a potential daily penalty of ₹2,82,750 at ₹250 per day over 1,131 days. However, Section 20(1) caps the maximum applicable penalty at ₹25,000 in this case.

The show-cause notice requires Prabhu to explain why the maximum penalty should not be imposed. The notice does not mean that the commission has already imposed the financial penalty.

The commission has also invoked Section 20(2), asking why disciplinary proceedings should not be initiated against the official.

The commission also questioned Prabhu's administrative role in handling the application.

According to its written order, Prabhu effectively reviewed his own decision because he served as both the Public Information Officer and the First Appellate Authority.

This arrangement raised concerns about the handling of Rawat's appeal, as the same official was involved in the original rejection and the subsequent appellate review.

The RTI application concerned the Chakma Customary Law Act, 2022, which has faced opposition from the CDFI and Chakma Miley Jodha.

The organisations raised concerns about alleged constitutional incompatibilities flagged by the Tripura Law Department.

Rawat sought departmental records and official correspondence to obtain information about the proposed legislation and the government's position on the matter.

The November 19 order places the handling of that information request under scrutiny. The commission's notice now requires Prabhu to explain why the statutory penalty and disciplinary action should not follow.

The final outcome will depend on the response to the show-cause notice and the commission's subsequent proceedings.