Assam: Charaideo Maidam Nearing UNESCO World Heritage Status

GUWAHATI: The Charaideo Maidam in Assam, which is a burial mound of Ahom royalty, is expected to be designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site by the end of the year.

The development was claimed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during his visit to Charaideo.

CM Sarma spoke about his meeting with PM Narendra Modi at an election rally. He mentioned that he had urged Modi to nominate the ‘Maidam’ as India’s choice for UNESCO World Heritage Site status.

CM Sarma also pointed out that Modi’s recent visit to Kaziranga National Park has increased international attention on the popular tourist spot.