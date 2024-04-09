Assam: Charaideo Maidam Nearing UNESCO World Heritage Status

GUWAHATI: The Charaideo Maidam in Assam, which is a burial mound of Ahom royalty, is expected to be designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site by the end of the year.
The development was claimed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during his visit to Charaideo.
CM Sarma spoke about his meeting with PM Narendra Modi at an election rally. He mentioned that he had urged Modi to nominate the ‘Maidam’ as India’s choice for UNESCO World Heritage Site status.
CM Sarma also pointed out that Modi’s recent visit to Kaziranga National Park has increased international attention on the popular tourist spot.
While listing various welfare schemes such as ‘Orunodoi’ and ‘Lakhpati Baideo’, CM Sarma reassured the public of the government’s strong commitment.
Referring to his local nickname ‘Mama’, the CM emphasized trust by combining ‘Modi ki guarantee’ with ‘Maka ki Warranty’ to ensure continued progress under their leadership.
Earlier on March 2, a delegation from UNESCO, led by Vishal V Sharma, an Indian Citizen, and Permanent Representative to UNESCO, visited the historic Maidam site of Charaideo, famous for its Ahom-era cemetery hills thus promoting the preservation of Assamese cultural heritage on a global platform and efforts towards enlightened ones.
Ambassador Sharma embarked on an extensive tour of the plains, where he was warmly welcomed by officials of the Archaeological Society of India.
Before visiting Charaideo, UNESCO Ambassador Mr. Sharma politely called on Assam Secretary-General P B Barthakur, where he was briefed on Assam's selection to the World Heritage Summit.
The dignitaries and other officials discussed efforts towards the inclusion of Charaideo Maidam in UNESCO's World Heritage List for the 2023-24 cycle, stressing efforts to showcase Assam's rich cultural heritage global platform plant.
Thus with the inclusion of the historic site Assam would treasure memories of our glorious past of the valor of Ahom monuments and their representation thus inviting more influx of tourists all around the globe.
