Assam: Cheque distribution under MMUA in Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The cheque distribution programme under the ambitious MMUA scheme was formally held on Thursday at the playground of Chakimukh Higher Secondary School in the 97 No. Nazira Assembly constituency.

Under the scheme initiated by Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, first-phase financial assistance cheques of Rs 10,000 each were distributed to women members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) operating under the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM) and the National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM).

In the Nazira Assembly constituency, a total of 23,642 women belonging to 2,389 Self-Help Groups under 143 village organizations of the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission received cheques under the scheme. Additionally, 2,499 women associated with Self-Help Groups under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission within the constituency were also beneficiaries.

Overall, 26,141 enterprising women from Self-Help Groups under both the rural and urban livelihood missions in Nazira benefitted from the financial support provided through the MMUA scheme, marking a significant step toward women's economic empowerment in the region.

