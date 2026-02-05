Assam: CM Sarma distributes first-phase cheques under MMUA in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday formally distributed first-phase cheques of Rs 10,000 each to women beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) at a programme held at the premises of the historic Talatal Ghar in Sivasagar. The financial assistance was provided to 34,711 women members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) operating under the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission (ASRLM) and the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) from the 96 No. Sivasagar Legislative Assembly Constituency.

The initiative aims to promote women entrepreneurship and strengthen livelihood opportunities by enabling women to take up income-generating activities and become self-reliant.

Several dignitaries were present at the event, including Education Minister and Sivasagar district Guardian Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, MLA of 95 Demow, MLA of 96 Sivasagar Akhil Gogoi, Former MLA Kushal Dowari, and others.

