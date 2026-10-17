Assam: Cheques distributed to Cooks and Helpers under ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ in Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Under the Assam Government's 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan,' cheques and appreciation letters were ceremonially distributed to cooks and helper staff working under the PM Poshan (Mid-Day Meal) scheme in schools under Nazira Education Block. The distribution programme was held at Nazira Ligiripukhuri Higher Secondary School on October 15.

Under the Nazira Education Block, a total of 781 cooks from 354 schools under 33 Mandal Samal Kendras were provided with cheques. The programme was attended by Nazira MLA Mayur Borgohain, Nazira Co-District Commissioner Pratibha Meshram, Nazira Block Elementary Education Officer Pranab Gogoi, prominent social worker Rajen Sharma, along with officials of the Nazira Education Block and the beneficiary cooks.

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