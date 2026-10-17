Assam News

Assam: Cheques distributed to Cooks and Helpers under ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ in Nazira

Under the Assam Government's 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan,' cheques and appreciation letters were ceremonially distributed to cooks and helper staff working under the PM Poshan (Mid-Day Meal) scheme in schools under Nazira Education Block.
Seva Sankalp Abhiyan
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NAZIRA: Under the Assam Government's 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan,' cheques and appreciation letters were ceremonially distributed to cooks and helper staff working under the PM Poshan (Mid-Day Meal) scheme in schools under Nazira Education Block. The distribution programme was held at Nazira Ligiripukhuri Higher Secondary School on October 15.

Under the Nazira Education Block, a total of 781 cooks from 354 schools under 33 Mandal Samal Kendras were provided with cheques. The programme was attended by Nazira MLA Mayur Borgohain, Nazira Co-District Commissioner Pratibha Meshram, Nazira Block Elementary Education Officer Pranab Gogoi, prominent social worker Rajen Sharma, along with officials of the Nazira Education Block and the beneficiary cooks.

Also Read: Assam Celebrates Youth Talent: Seva Sankalp Abhiyan Prize Distribution Ceremony Concludes

PM POSHAN
Seva Sankalp Abhiyan
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