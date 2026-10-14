Assam Celebrates Youth Talent: Seva Sankalp Abhiyan Prize Distribution Ceremony Concludes

The Education Department of the Government of Assam hosted a mega state-level prize distribution ceremony on October 13, 2026, to honor the winners of the drawing, quiz, and speech competitions organized under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan 2026. The central event, held at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, concluded a month-long campaign celebrating youth engagement and civic development across the state.

The competitive events drew massive interest, bringing together over 105 exceptionally skilled students from all 35 districts of Assam. Participants from Class I up to postgraduate levels showcased their skills and visions under themes like "Viksit Assam, Viksit Bharat".

Top performers across multiple categories walked away with significant recognition and lucrative cash rewards ranging from ₹12,000 to maximum state-level prizes reaching up to ₹2,00,000.

Speaking at the presentation, Assam Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu lauded the extraordinary creativity and brilliance displayed by the young students.

"This initiative seeks to nurture curiosity, critical thinking, confidence, and a spirit of healthy competition among our youth as we work together toward nation-building," Dr. Pegu remarked.

The successful conclusion highlights the state's ongoing momentum in driving student-centric platforms that align with regional and national development milestones.