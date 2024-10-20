Assam: Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of NFR visits accident site in Dima Hasao district

Lumding: Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway visited the train accident site in Dima Hasao district and took stock of the situation after 8 coaches of Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Express derailed at Diblong station on Thursday. He also inspected and reviewed the restoration works and told ANI that, restoration works would likely to completed by Saturday morning.

Train services in the Lumding - Bardarpur Hill section that was affected due to derailment of train no. 12520 (Agartala - Lokmanya Tilak) Terminus Express on 17th October, has been restored on Friday. Following the derailment, the railways issued helpline numbers at Lumding. The helpline numbers are 03674 263120, 03674 263126. (ANI)

