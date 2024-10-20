Assam: DC Mridul Yadav Chairs Meeting on Private Hospital Staffing Issues and AB-PMJAY Review

SILCHAR: District Commissioner Mridul Yadav chaired an important meeting at the new conference hall of the DC Office on Saturday to address critical issues surrounding the employment of incompetent personnel in private hospitals and to review the current status of the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the district.

During the meeting, DC Yadav issued strict directives to all private healthcare institutions, emphasizing that no incompetent staff should be employed under any circumstances. He further urged hospitals to prioritize the provision of appropriate medical care and ensure that patients receive all the necessary healthcare services as per standard protocols.

The meeting was attended by the Additional District Commissioner (Health), Dr. Khaleda Sultana Ahmed, along with other senior officials from the health department. They collectively discussed the measures required to enhance healthcare services under the AB-PMJAY scheme and ensure compliance with guidelines in private hospitals.

DC Yadav’s directives will bring about significant improvements in the overall quality of healthcare provided to the residents of Cachar. The focus remains on stringent monitoring of private hospitals to ensure that medical facilities meet the required standards and that patients are treated by qualified and competent personnel, stated a press release.

