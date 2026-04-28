Assam Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Goel reviews Sivasagar vote counting preparations

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Assam Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Goel visited Sivasagar district on Monday to review the overall preparedness for the vote counting process for the Assam Legislative Assembly General Election, scheduled to be held on May 4.

During his visit, the Chief Electoral Officer inspected the strong room set up at Sibsagar Government Higher Secondary & Multipurpose School, where the polled electronic voting machines have been securely stored.

The inspection was carried out in the presence of District Commissioner and District Election Officer Mridul Yadav and Senior Superintendent of Police Papori Chetia. Goel reviewed the security arrangements of the strong room, safety measures and the management of the counting halls. He also held discussions on various related aspects of the counting process.

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