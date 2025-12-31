ECI may declare Assam poll in February-end or early March: CEO Anurag Goel

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Goel dropped a hint that the Election Commission of India (ECI) would declare the Assam Legislative Assembly election in the last week of February or the first part of March 2026. He also said that the BLOs (booth-level officers) will give details of the draft electoral rolls through gram sabhas in their respective areas.

The office of the CEO published the draft electoral roll-2026 on December 27, 2025.

Speaking to the media today, Goel said, “We’re expecting that the ECI will declare the Assam election 2026 either in the last part of February or in the first part of March, 2026. After the house-to-house verification of electors, the draft electoral roll was published with 2,52,01,624 electors, which is an increase of 1.35 per cent from the previous final electoral roll published in January, 2025.”

According to the CEO, the draft roll has 2,45,084 young voters in the age group of 18-19 years and 1,36,546 senior electors who are above 85 years of age. The Dalgaon LAC (Legislative Assembly Constituency) has the highest number of electors, 3,18,326, and the Amri LAC has the lowest number of 1,00,319 voters.

The CEO further said, “It’s pertinent to mention that 7,86,841 additions and 4,47,196 deletions have taken place in the electoral roll from January 6, 2025, to December 27, 2025.”

The CEO said that during the pre-revision phase, BLOs achieved 100 per cent coverage during the ongoing Special Revision (SR), visiting 61,03,103 households. The verification identified 4,78,992 deceased electors, 5,23,680 shifted electors, and 53,619 multiple entries. Under the Representation of the People Act, 1950, these identified names have not yet been deleted. They will only be processed for removal or shifting after formal applications are received during the current claims and objections period.

The ‘revision’ phase is now open for public participation. The CEO urged the citizens to use the following forms to ensure the final roll’s accuracy:

Form 6: For new enrollment of eligible citizens (must be 18+ as of 01.01.2026).

Form 7: To officially object to or request the deletion of deceased electors identified during verification.

Form 8: For shifting of residence, correction of errors or marking PwD status, and application for duplicate EPIC.

Filing claims and objections will continue until January 22, 2026.

Special campaign dates are January 3-4 and January 10-11, 2026. The CEO said that the BLOs will inform voters regarding the draft electoral roll during these days at gram sabhas, a first of its kind.

The final publication of the electoral roll will be on February 10, 2026.

Any decision by an Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) can be appealed to the District Magistrate within 15 days, with a second appeal available to the CEO within 30 days.

Also Read: ECI extends SIR deadline for 5 States, 1 UT