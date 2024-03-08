New Delhi: Nishant Dev Advances in 1st World Olympic Boxing Qualifier, Ankushita Boro and Sanjeet Face Tough Opening Round

NEW DELHI: Indian boxer Nishant Dev shone in the 1st World Olympic Boxing Qualifier, making his way into the men's 71kg pre-quarterfinals. The world bronze medalist of 2023, he confidently defeated Georgia's Madiev Eskerkhan by a unanimous 5-0. Nishant's earlier win had already displayed his capability, which grew as he bested his opponent throughout the game.
Eskerkhan struggled, appearing lost as he tried to counter Nishant's constant attacks. Any chance of a comeback in the second round was swiftly dismissed by Nishant. It was a clear show of Nishant's boxing skills. Nishant's win now leads him to the Last-16 bout on Sunday, aiming for the upcoming Olympic Games.
While Nishant's success underlined India's boxing strength, other Indian contenders had a mixed experience. Youth world champion Ankushita Boro, in the 66kg category, lost a fierce fight against Sonvico Emilie of France. Ankushita's brave efforts resulted in a close 2-3 defeat. On the other hand, national champion Sanjeet in the 92kg category, faced Aibek Oralbay of Kazakhstan and unfortunately suffered a 0-5 loss.
The World Olympic boxing qualification tournament aims to grant 49 quotas for the Paris Olympics 2024 with 28 for men and 21 for women. Hosting over 590 boxers, it serves as a key platform for sportspeople worldwide to win their places in the prestigious Olympics. The competition is fierce, with top ranks winning spots at the renowned Olympic Games.
Remarkably, India has already snapped up four spots for the 2024 Paris Olympics - a notable achievement! Standout performances by Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg), and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) at the Asian Games have earned them places on the Olympic team. The next World Qualification Tournament will run from May 23 to June 3 in Bangkok. This gives our boxers more chances to qualify, ramping up the excitement for Olympic victory. The boxing community can't wait to see what happens next in the race for Olympic spots. Indian sports stars are working hard to make a lasting impression on the path to Paris 2024.
ALSO READ:
ALSO WATCH: