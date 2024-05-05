Assam: Chief Minister Condemns Terrorist Attack on Indian Air Force Convoy in Jammu and Kashmir

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma vigorously denounced terrorism. This came after a terrorist attack on an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. The attack occurred on May 4. This resulted in casualties and injuries among the Air Force personnel. The incident is another distressing event in the unstable region.

"I vehemently denounce the cowardly assault on the IAF convoy in Poonch by terrorists, resulting in injuries to four courageous Air Force personnel" Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphatically stated on Twitter. "Wishing them a swift and complete recovery. Those responsible for this atrocious act will face the full force of justice" he said. His words echoed resilience and steadfastness in the face of such violence.

The assault was executed by terrorists which resulted in the heartrending loss of a soldier's life. Five other individuals sustained injuries. The targeted IAF convoy was en route to Sanai Top in the district’s Surankote area. The convoy found itself under intense firing. In response security forces swiftly organized.

Following the attack the local Rashtriya Rifles unit initiated search operations. These were in collaboration with the Army and police, to locate the culprits of this egregious act of violence. The authorities are leaving no stone unturned in efforts to bring those responsible to justice.

Indian Air Force confirmed the incident. It reassured that the targeted convoy had been secured and emphasized the ongoing investigation into the matter. Security forces remain vigilant. Their tireless work is to prevent further attacks and maintain peace in the region.

An official from security forces revealed about an ambush on the IAF convoy. The convoy was traveling to Sanai Top and the ambush happened in the Surankote area of Poonch district. Despite the attack immediate action by the security forces ensured safety of convoy's vehicles. The vehicles have since been secured within the air base premises located in General area near Shahsitar.

In the aftermath of the terrorist attack the investigation persists. Predictably, the number of casualties is anticipated to climb. This underscores the severe threat posed by terrorism in this region. The incident stands as grim reminder of ongoing issues. These challenges are confronted by our security forces.