Assam: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma distributes ration cards to beneficiaries of Jorhat and Dergaon

GUWAHATI: As a part of National Food Security Act, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday started the process of distributing ration cards to the beneficiaries of Jorhat and Dergaon at two different programmes held at Jorhat and Dergaon.

It may be noted that as many as 34,459 and 4505 beneficiary families of Jorhat and Dergaon Legislative Assembly Constituency respectively have been entitled to get the new ration cards under NFSA.

Speaking in a programme at JDSA field at Jorhat, Chief Minister Dr Sarma said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, State government has been relentlessly working for every under privileged sections of the society. As a part of that, the State government has taken an ambitious step to distribute ration cards to new beneficiaries under Assembly Constituency all over the state. He also said that 1,77,651 families had ration cards in Jorhat constituency till December last year and 5,02,195 people have been benefitted from this. Now the government is taking steps to issue new ration cards to 34,459 families in Jorhat Assembly constituency and as a result, an additional 1,19,049 people will be benefited, the Chief Minister added.

Distribution of new cards to the beneficiaries will give a special impetus to the journey of developed India initiated under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said adding he said that State government has been working for the development of underprivileged section of society and to ensuring food security of every person of the state.

Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, MPs Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and Tapan Kumar Gogoi, MLAs Hitendranath Goswami and Bhabendra Nath Saikia, CEM of Thengal Kachari Autonomous Council Pratap Kachari and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Later, in Jorhat the Chief Minister took stock of the progress of under construction projects and several upgradation projects in the district, in a meeting held at Jorhat Circuit House. The meeting discussed the ongoing projects including statue of Veer Lachit Borphukan, integrated district commissioner office, district sports stadium complex, freedom struggle park, skill development centre etc. In addition he also reviewed the progress of the implementation of the decisions of the cabinet meeting held in Jorhat which adopted several development schemes. The meeting also reviewed the preparation for the proposed visit of Prime Minister to Assam in February.

In Dergaon, the Chief Minister said that 4,505 new ration cards distributed today will take the total number of beneficiaries in Dergaon LAC to 13,787. He also said that the State government under visionary leadership of Prime Minister has taken various initiatives to take welfare of the people to a new level.

He also said that foundation stone of a new college in Dergaon will be laid soon and the State government has a plan to set up an auditorium in Dergaon. The government has already approved several road construction proposals to improve communication in Dergaon, he added. He said that the government will officially upgrade Dergaon as a Sub District on May 1 of the current year.

Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MLAs Bhabendra Nath Bharali, Biswajit Phukan, Rupjyoti Kurmi and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion. The Chief Minister on the occasion of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary today paid tributes to Netaji.

The Chief Minister during his visit also handed over cheques worth Rs. 2.5 lakh to each of victims’ families of Dergaon road accidents from State government. He also mentioned that on the ill fated day of the bus accident Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned him and besides expressing his sorrow and condolences over the death of the individuals, announced Rs. 2 lakh to the victim families from the Central government, stated a press release.

