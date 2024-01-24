Assam: Dibrugarh University Inter-College Youth Festival-2024 underway at Lakhimpur-Telahi-Kamalaboria College

LAKHIMPUR: The Dibrugarh University (DU) Inter-College Youth Festival-2024 has been underway at Lakhimpur-Telahi-Kamalaboria (LTK) College of Lakhimpur district in a festive environment since Monday. On the 2nd day of the extravaganza, more than 1600 hundred shining students, coming from 72 colleges of Upper Assam and North Assam under the university, were seen presenting their talents by participating in the events of cultural competitions, simultaneously held at six stages of the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Samanway Kshetra, set up at the college campus.

On Tuesday, folk song (group and solo), collage, rangoli, banhi badan, mandolin badan, chorus song, speech, debate, satriya nritya competitions were held. State level personalities and exponents of the events concerned have shouldered the responsibility of judges for these competitions. Book lovers of the new generations were seen thronging in the book fair, organized in connection of the event, in search for their favourite books. Notably, the Youth Festival, which is the dream event of the students studying in the colleges, was inaugurated on Monday at 9:30 am in a colourful environment. The agenda of the inaugural session began with the inauguration of the main stage, which was conducted by Jayanta Khaond, a noted social worker-cum-alumnus of the college. Then the inaugural function commenced with Dr. Amiya Rajbonshi in the chair. The session was moderated by Dr. Bhaskarjit Borah, one of the secretary of the reception committee. The festival was inaugurated by Lakhimpur MP Pradan Baruah.

“Inter College Youths’ Festival is the exemplary platform for the students of the higher educational institutions to present their talents,” the MP said while highlighting the contribution of the Dibrugarh University to the academic field of the State.

The welcome addresses were delivered by Principal Dr. Bubul Kumar Saikia on behalf of the college and by Dr. Surajit Borkataki on behalf of the university. Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council chairman Rukma Gohain Baruah, Assam Principals’ Association president Soumarjyoti Mahanta delivered lecture in the inaugural session as guests of honour. ‘Udit Azad’, the souvenir of the Youth Festival, edited by professor Randeep Borah, was ceremonially released by DU registrar Dr. Paramananda Sonowal. In the same event, Federal Bank (Guwahati) senior manager Abhinab Bharati, officer Aditya Yamin, retired teacher Khirada Kakati, Rajendra Kumar Borah, professor Prafulla Nath, Dr. Rup Kumar Phukan, Diganta Kumar Saikia, Sarat Nath were feted for their financial assistance contributed to organize the festival. The inaugural session was followed by one act play competition, which continued till 2:00 am on Monday night. Notably, fifty cultural and musical competition events have been organized in the festival, which will be completed within four designated days until January 25. On the concluding day 8, at 8.00 am, a colourful cultural procession will be taken out. The open meeting and prize distribution ceremony of the festival will start at 12:00 pm on the same day.

