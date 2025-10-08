Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates new Circuit House in Tinsukia

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on the first day of his 2-day Tinsukia visit inaugurated a newly-constructed three-storied Circuit House on Tuesday, built on a land area of 5 bighas including the land provided by the Land and Revenue Department at Tinsukia by-pass. The new building was constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 20.64 crore.

The construction work of the Circuit House was completed one month ahead of the scheduled time as per the tender date. Talking to media persons later, CM Sarma said that among all circuit houses in Assam, the Tinsukia Circuit House showcased the best in terms of its building infrastructure and other facilities and was established in a very advantageous position as the Convention Centre lies in the same premises.

