Assam: 7.55 g drugs seized on train to Namsai; two held in Tinsukia

DIGBOI: In a major seizure, 7.55 grams of suspected contraband drugs were recovered early Saturday from a night super train bound for Namsai, concealed inside six soap cases. The haul was intercepted by a team of Kakopather Police in Tinsukia district of Upper Assam, who arrested Montu Dohotia and Sonia Gogoi, the accused allegedly transporting the drugs.

Police confirmed that the contraband was intended for nearby Arunachal regions. Investigations are ongoing to determine the criminal history and any prior offenses of the arrested individuals. “Further details will be shared after the investigation,” a police official stated.

The seizure has raised serious concerns about border security along the Assam-Arunachal border, particularly at the Dirok checkpoint, just 15 kilometres ahead. Despite the Mahadevpur police reportedly being on extra alert, vehicles carrying contraband appear to cross the border unchecked, highlighting potential lapses in monitoring and verification.

Local authorities and residents have expressed concern over whether Namsai is becoming an easy market for drugs, with traffickers exploiting gaps in security and transporting contraband from various locations across the border. Officials have been urged to tighten surveillance, enhance verification procedures, and conduct proactive patrolling to prevent future smuggling attempts.

