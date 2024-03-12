Assam: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma lays foundation stones for 62 projects

GOLAGHAT: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 62 projects at a total cost of Rs. 731.55 crore in Golaghat. The Chief Minister expressed hope that the projects would bring about a visible change in the direction of overall development of the Golaghat district.

The projects are two of the most important road development projects, the 22-km-long Naoghat Bridge- Chungajan Sarupathar Road, another 101 road projects as well as 3 bridges. Two model undergraduate colleges will be built in Merapani and Dergaon. Two projects to prevent erosion of the Dayang and Dhansiri rivers were inaugurated. Railway Over Bridge will be constructed on Golaghat-Numaligarh road, A 100-bed residence for Golaghat Engineering College, New animal husbandry department hospital will also be built in Bokakhat constituency.

